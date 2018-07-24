Directors of firms linked to transformers scam charged

Ten directors of companies implicated in fraudulent acquisition of Kenya Power funds through supply of sub-standard transformers were yesterday charged in a Nairobi court.

Catherine Mwangi, Susan Kamau, Petty Kigwe, Alice Wanjiku, Samuel Gachini, Charles Muthui, Esther Nyambura, Hillary Njaramba and their companies appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of Anti- Corruption Court and denied multiple charges of graft.

The companies implicated in the Kenya Power scandal include Millous Enterprises Company, Kazimix Enterprises, Petsus Investments, Jake Building and Constructions Ltd, Wachema Investments, Touchline Electricals, Mint Ventures and Appenco Holding Ltd.

The accused persons denied the charges and were released on different cash bail terms ranging from Sh400,000 to Sh800,000. The case will be heard on August 8 2018.