Raila divine political gift, declares Mbadi

Eric Juma and Judy Akuma

Suba South MP John Mbadi yesterday declared Raila Odinga will be the Orange democratic Movement’s (ODM) presidential candidate in 2022 because “God has willed”.

He asked those eyeing the Orange ticket to hold their horses.

In what is likely to excite a political storm within the opposition and ruling Jubilee party, Mbadi who arrogated himself the role of seer, said Raila is the only leader with the right qualities to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“God has put Raila in our hands and (we) will follow him since he is the only rightful leader with presidential qualities. Those who thought Raila was finished politically are the ones who have died politically to the extent of losing trust and confidence from the public,” said Mbadi in a statement that differed ever so slightly from prophesy.

Speaking at a funeral in Rarieda constituency on Saturday, Mbadi vowed as ODM chairman he will not pass the presidential party ticket to anyone else until Raila takes the seat of power.

He said he is still waiting for Raila to make a fifth attempt at the presidency in 2022 because nobody, including potential candidates who had declared interest, could measure up to him.

Raila’s allies, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho and his Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya, have been positioning themselves to succeed him and battle it out with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022. The Orange party chair said ODM does not recognise any other leadership other than that of Raila who is Alpha and Omega in the party’s decision-making.

Speaking in Siaya county last Friday, Oparanya declared his interest in the presidency saying he would like to succeed Uhuru on condition that he is “endorsed and blessed by Raila”.

He said he has deputised Raila in ODM and gained necessary experience that would enable him to win the presidency.

“I have vast experience but I wish to consult my people and Raila on the position to vie for in 2022. But should they turn my request down, I will abide by his decision and wait for my chance,” said Oparanya.

Mbadi, also Leader of Minority at the National Assembly, poured scorn on calls for Raila to retire, saying he was still “young and primed for leadership”. He cited Malaysia, saying a 90-year-old dislodged youthful leaders and took over the affairs of the country.

“Many people have been saying that Raila is old and should retire. However, if you read history, the liberators took over liberation leadership when they were in their 70s and in my small research, I have realised in Nyanza and Western region, nobody can match him,” he said.

Elsewhere, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has challenged those opposed to the ‘Handshake’ to give Kenyans an alternative to ensuring peace prevails in the country.

He claimed before the ‘Handshake’, the country was polarised affecting the economy.

“The post-election skirmishes saw loss of lives and property and the only way to bring sanity was through the ‘Handshake’,” he said.

He said those opposed to it are keen on gaining political mileage at the expense of prosperity in the country.