Kuppet demands funds to run schools

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has issued an ultimatum to the Education ministry to release free secondary education funds by tomorrow failure to which they will ask principals to send students home.

In a letter to the Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori directed the ministry to ensure funds are released and confirm the same to the union.

He said principals are finding it difficult to run schools since Sh6.3 billion meant for free secondary education is yet to be released.

Rising anxiety

He added that most schools have been running on debt and with less than two weeks to end of term, many may not be in a position to keep students in school much longer.

“It has come to our notice that to date, the free secondary funds have not been sent to schools. We demand that your ministry ensures that the funds are in school latest by Wednesday, July 25, 2018” Kuppet said in a statement.

Kuppet also expressed concern that the anxiety, tension, and strikes being experienced in schools is as a result of lack of basic requirements as the term comes to an end.

Kuppet also blamed the unrest to the on-going delocalisation of teachers saying it should not be used to frustrate and intimidate teachers.

They said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC ) should consult teachers’ unions before transferring teachers to ensure smooth transition of members to new stations.