Nyeri man stabs wife, kills self over ‘infidelity’

Seth Mwaniki

A 55-year-old man hacked his wife to death before killing himself in Witima village, Nyeri county on Sunday night over claims of infidelity.

Neighbours who woke up to the shocking incident said they found Joseph Waikwa hanging from the roof of his house and his wife Zipporah Gathoni’s lifeless body with several stab wounds in the neck.

Waikwa’s brother, Kariuki King’ori, said the family had intervened several times to solve conflicts between the two.

“My brother and wife have been quarreling for a long time but we never imagined that things would end up this way. It is a big loss to us as a family,” he said.