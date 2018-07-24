CS orders probe into Solai dam compensation

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday announced that he will commence investigations on ministry officials who allegedly received Sh35 million to pay Solai dam victims.

According to him, neither his officers at Solai nor the National Intelligence Service (NIS) had given him information showing that his officers were engaged in unacceptable behaviour when the tragedy occurred.

He said the only money that the government gave the affected victims was Sh50,000 per family.

“I am not aware of any collusion between National government officials and the dam owner compensating the victims,” he said.

Consequently, Matiang’i said he is not aware that government officials were facilitating compensation to the victims through a process in which they were being forced to sign an indemnity, taking away liability over the accident from the owner of the dam.

Appearing before the committee probing the matter, Matiang’i told the committee, chaired by Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo, that he will submit a detailed report on the matter within 30 days.

Matiang’i said those found culpable for professional misconduct will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“I do not have any information within my office right now on the part of unethical conduct on the part of officers from government administration. I will ask for an investigation to be done on those issues. And on this, I can assure you that I will go direct with the findings,” he said.

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick ole Ntutu, Matiang’i said he was not aware of dealings presented to him by the committee.

According to him, the ministry was deeply involved in the matter but took a back seat when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) took over the matter and commenced investigations.

“This matter is subjected to various investigations and that is why when the DPP orders such investigations we stand still and with for him to conclude because his office is an independent office,” he said.

Since the commencement of the heavy rains across the country, Matiang’i said the government has given the Kenya Red Cross Sh1 billion to deal with the disaster.

The sentiments by the committee comes after its members demanded to know the action taken against the officer after the owner of the dam, Perry Mansukh, said he had given the affected families Sh35 million.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sought to know if Matiang’i was aware that the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) had issued a Restoration Order citing that by doing so, the government had admitted liability for the loss of lives.