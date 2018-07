Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri has asked the Judiciary to support the war on corruption.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Nyamira county where Chief Justice David Maraga was in attendance, he said the vice is hurting the economy and robbing the youth of jobs and a future.

He praised the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga for uniting to fight the vice saying majority of Kenyans are behind them.