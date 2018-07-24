Freezing new projects will cut back on public debt

Alberto Leny

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive freezing new government projects is pragmatic. Other than undermining efforts to bring services closer to the people as envisaged in the Constitution, failure to complete projects on time is also a huge drain on public resources.

Most of the mega projects currently being undertaken by the national government, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), require huge capital outlays that the government cannot afford. It, therefore, resorts to borrowing borne by taxpayers.

Within just five years, Kenya’s loan portfolio has short up from Sh1.8 trillion to Sh5.4 trillion, sounding alarm bells. Concerns over the massive debt could have been one of the reasons behind the freeze by the President.

Although financial experts and leading lending institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) have indicated that the country’s debt portfolio is still within manageable levels, it is clear Kenya cannot sustain any new loans to facilitate huge projects.

Herein lies the dilemma of politics and development, compounded by the toxic cocktail of poor planning, mismanagement, corruption and patronage that have become synonymous with Kenya’s socio-economic dynamics, stifling growth, equity and inclusion.

The biggest drawback is that these tendencies have pervaded both the National and County governments, negating the very principle that the Constitution sought to cure through people-centred clauses on freedoms, human rights, leadership and integrity.

Therefore, the President’s freeze should be emulated by counties. Residents want to see the realisation of the constitutional goal of bringing services closer to the people and the prudent management of projects.

While the freeze appears largely confined to mega projects, it does not affect the national government’s Big Four Agenda anchored on food security and nutrition, affordable housing, manufacturing and universal healthcare.

The incessant bickering by County assemblies and executives is hampering delivery of essential services. Let’s see the completion of existing viable projects in agriculture, education, health and infrastructure.

Focus must be maintained on existing projects and re-examination of mega projects that have failed to meet targets, such as the Digital Learning Programme. Five years after launch and roll out in 2013 to entrench ICT in the teaching and learning process in primary schools, only 19,000 out of the targeted 23,951 schools have received tablets (not laptops as initially programmed) and only 70,000 teachers have been trained.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has dampened the spirit of the digital learning project, despite the National Treasury allocating a whopping Sh11.9 billion this financial year in addition to the billions that have already been poured into the project. One wonders whether proper feasibility studies were conducted on the project’s viability and practicability, given the state of some of our public schools, where many learners still read and write under trees.

Wouldn’t it be better some of the funds spent on the digital learning project had been used to rehabilitate or building of untowardly learning environments ?

Again county governments must spearhead efforts to closely work with the national government and MPs through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to ensure the shame of children “studying” under such intolerable conditions disappears from the national landscape.

The onus now should be on the Big Four agenda, in which the counties should, working closely with the National government, integrate the youth and women to achieve its objectives.

Finally, the National Youth Service (NYS) must be quickly put back on track as the main driver of the agenda to achieve the outcome of contributing to industrialisation, food security and creation of sustainable employment for the youth.

—[email protected]