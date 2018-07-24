Misuse of privilege, responsibility our undoing

Decky Omukoba

As we continue to battle corruption, the question is when will the greed end? When will individuals take up official positions to serve the people and not themselves? And when are we going to shift the mind of this nation from acquiring to giving?

We cannot claim that need is what drives people to steal from public coffers. The people who are involved in graft are not necessarily destitute. If anything, most of them are privileged individuals.

Yet there is a mindset that needs to be investigated and corrected if we hope to move forward as a nation.

The truth of the matter is that we need to learn how to interact with resources, whether it is aid money, huge budgets and human or intellectual resources. The resources at our disposal are bigger than the advancement of an individual or a tiny group.

If resources are leveraged on and invested in, they have the potential to reproduce beyond one’s wildest dreams and meet needs without measure. In fact, they have the potential to outlive needs and set success in motion changing an entire economy and status of a people.

But this will require creativity in interacting with resources. We are not short of things to work with to advance ourselves but if our mind is clouded with scarcity, that is what we will project even in the face of abundance.

The huge amounts reportedly embezzled in recent corruption scandals is evidence enough that there is enough to go around and lift this nation to greater heights. But the reason people steal is because they believe it’s not enough. They fail to see that if you creatively interact with a resource, it is never limited.

Tribesman

Consider how we treat intellectual resources for example. Instead of picking a qualified and talented individual, we would rather settle for a tribesman and kill an intellectual resource or shelf them in an unproductive corner because we believe our person will take care of our interests.

But if you front the right intellectual resource, the probability of them creating solutions to problems, not just affecting a particular entity but also the nation and the world, is high.

We cannot pretend that such people don’t exist. As we interact with people, whether at family, school, corporate or national level, their potential, or lack of it, becomes obvious.

It’s unjust to kill that which is designed to sustain a generation. Our responsibility at any level of leadership is to set success in motion, not failure.

This can only be done as we shift our attitude towards resources. Resources are powerful but they can only deliver when they are handled with understanding.

It needs to be clear that positions that people hold are not just for themselves but for the good of those who have entrusted them with responsibility and privilege.

— The writer is a communications strategist and lecturer at Kenyatta University —[email protected]