Kenya ranked third in civil aviation standards

Kenya has been ranked top among States observing the highest global civil aviation standards in Africa, a preliminary report by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) indicates.

According to the report, Kenya emerged third after Togo and South Africa, which emerged in first and second positions in Africa respectively. United Arab Emirates was ranked top followed by Singapore. Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia said Kenya scored 78.15 per cent in the evaluation on Effective Implementation (EI) carried out between July 2 and 12, this year.

Macharia said the development is good for Kenya, which has been okayed by the US authority to fly its national carrier to Washington.

Previously, a similar audit was carried out in 2008 and 2013 where Kenya scored 66.46 and 78.48 per cent respectively.