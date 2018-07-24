Mwarania reinstated as Kenya-Re MD

The Kenya Reinsurance Corporation managing director Jadiah Mwarania finally resumed his position yesterday after he was reinstated by the Employment and Labour Relations Court ending his four months in the cold.

On Friday the Labour Court Judge Byram Ongaya ruled that Mwarania was unfairly sacked by the State corporation in March and ordered his reinstatement.

“The termination of Mwarania’s contract of employment was unfair, unjustified, illegal, and null and void. The court reinstates him to his former capacity as the MD without any loss of benefits, the corporation must immediately allow him to resume duties,” ordered Ongaya.

The judge also restrained the board of directors from interfering with Mwarania’s terms of employment once he resumes duties and also ordered that he be paid the accumulated salaries for the time he was out of employment. The restraint order arose after Mwarania informed the court that before he was sacked the board had been serving him with “unwarranted” letters touching on his alleged shortcomings unearthed by report findings of an audit report.

Mwarania was fired on March 12 by the Kenya-Re board on grounds of gross misconduct and loss of confidence in him.

But he went to court seeking reinstatement to his former job and also sought compensation of Sh82 million from the corporation for wrongful termination of contract.