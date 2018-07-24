Tests confirm traces of mercury in illicit sugar

Fresh details emerged yesterday showing that part of the contraband sugar confiscated recently in various parts of the country was laced with heavy metals such as mercury and thus unfit for human consumption.

In particular, tests narrowed down to Nairobi and Bungoma counties confirmed samples had tested positive for mercury.

Documents in our possession from the Government Chemist show that light brown sugar that was held at Moi Airbase in Nairobi had 0.1141 per cent mercury content while samples of brown sugar tested (or partially refined sugar) from Bungoma county had 0.51 per cent traces of the heavy metal.

In addition, tests also show that three samples of brown sugar that were held at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had mercury content of between 0.182 and 0.201 per cent.

“Some sugar samples from Nairobi and Bungoma tested positive for mercury and hence unfit for human consumption,” read a report of the findings.

The report also indicates that 60 per cent of the samples analysed for moisture content did not comply with the specification of 0.2 per cent maximum moisture content for brown sugar and 0.15 per cent for light brown sugar.

Some of the sugar confiscated in Nairobi had more than 0.7 per cent moisture content, samples from Kiambu, Nakuru had more than 0.25 per cent moisture.

The report also indicates lead was detected but was within the 0.5 per cent acceptable levels, copper too was detected but was not above the two per cent required limit.

According to Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), more than 0.1 per cent of mercury can damage the central nervous system, brain, kidneys, lungs and immune system.

As for copper, more that two per cent would cause kidney and liver damage. If lead traces are more than 0.5 per cent it would lead to cancer of kidneys, brain and lungs.

The revelations come even as the joint committee that is investigating the contraband sugar is expected to meet the top management of the Government Chemist tomorrow.

The joint chair of the Agriculture and Trade committee, Kanini Kega, said the team will table its report next week Tuesday and not tomorrow as they are yet to get the views of the Government Chemist.

“We are going to meet Kebs on Wednesday then we write our report. We expect to table our report next Tuesday.”

The joint committee was tasked by the House to investigate claims of importation of contraband sugar, tax evasion and to confirm if the sugar in the market contains mercury, copper and lead.

Last week, Kebs tabled findings that indicated that 837,244 bags of sugar whose samples were tested and analysed were not fit for human consumption.

In a move to curb entry of contraband goods into the country Industralisation Trade and Cooperatives ministry and Kebs issued new measures yesterday that entail 100 per cent verification of goods on certain consignments , especially consolidated goods that have been the main courier for substandard goods.

Kebs has also issued a provisional ISM (Import Standardisation Mark) bearing UCR (Unique Consignment Reference) in a bid to boost consumer confidence on imported goods that have an impact on health, safety and environment.

“This will help us ensure from now on that all the goods will meet the standards at the sometime only cleared goods will be given the stickers . We need to ensure that the consumer has confidence on the commodities they consume,” said the ministry’s Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya.