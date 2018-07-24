Swamibapa pip Kanbis as NPCA gathers momentum

Deepak Pal starred for Swamibapa with a century score to his name as they beat rivals Kanbis in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) league tie at Eastleigh High School on Sunday.

Group B leaders Swamibapa successfully chased the innings target set by Kanbis Spots Club of 274/9 and had Pal (142 off 134 balls) to thank as he bossed the crease.

Swamibapa reached a total of 277/8 on the board with the utility player contributing a remarkable 17 boundaries and four highs in a record shattering display. However, he was to be later dismissed following Rakep Patel’s deadly delivery which was nabbed by fielder Dhiren Gondaria.

The other batsmen for Swamis failed to shine especially the duo of Alex Obanda (01 off 02 balls) and Maurice Ouma (20 off 29 balls). The second run getter for the visitors was Emmanuel Bundi (25 off 42 balls) which included two boundaries.

The open innings was sublime for the home team who had won the toss and selected to bat. Big hitting Bhudia (58 off 50 balls) top-scored for Kanbis coming in at middle order.

He was in cruise mode, putting together five boundaries and two sixes before being bowled out by lively pace bowler Emmanuel Bundi who collectively dropped four wickets.

Skipper Patel (17 off 21 balls) had a poor outing by his standards especially after falling to Bundi’s fast ball.

Meanwhile in a Group A encounter, Sir Ali Muslim Club were beaten on 125 runs by fast-rising Ruaraka Sports Club. Vishvaraj Jadeja (49 off 66 balls) led the charts, helping his team surpass Ruaraka’s 71/10 on the board and set an incredible 196/10.

This match saw 20 wickets crushed thus setting a record of sorts with Satyajit Rohil (Ruaraka) and the pair of Alfred Luseno and Zahhid Abbas (Sir Ali), collecting three wickets apiece.