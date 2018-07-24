Sports

Jericho regain top spot in Super Eight

Rodgers Ndegwa July 24, 2018
Brian Otieno (right) of NYSA shields the ball from Brian Kasasi of Jericho FC in a past Super 8 league match. Jericho beat NYSA 1-0 on Saturday.

Former Kariobangi Sharks winger Kevin Ndung’u was the hero of the day as his superb goal catapulted Jericho All Stars to the top of the Super 8 Premier League table following a 1-0 victory against Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) FC.

After a barren first half, Ndung’u who is in the golden boot contention with 10 goals, fired a thunderbolt in 86th minute that NYSA’s custodian could not save, ensuring his team ascended to the top with 34 points.

Jericho, under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars and Thika United coach James Nandwa, are now tied on points with second-placed Makadara Junior who have an inferior goal difference.

This is NYSA’s second defeat in a row following a similar loss to defending champions Kawangware United the previous weekend and it leaves them at fifth position on the log with 28 points.

“It was not what we had planned for. We were playing for a draw in the worst case scenario but we lost concentration at the end and got punished. We have to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new strategy to bounce back,” said NYSA head coach Fredrick Otieno.

Meanwhile, the eagerly-awaited top of the table clash between Makadara and Kawangware at Riruta ground was called off after a section of rowdy fans invaded the pitch protesting the referee decision while Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) continued with their winning streak, hammering estate neighbours Shauri Moyo Blues Stars 3-0 in a one-sided affair.

MASA’s goal poacher Tony Okello netted twice before his scoring partner Joseph Karanja ensured they carried the three points home.

Elsewhere, Technical University of Kenya hammered former champions Kayole Asubuhi 3-0.

