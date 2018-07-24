Swimming prodigy Awori gives Kenya gold, silver in Algeria

Kenyan swimmer Maria Awori gave the country her first gold and silver medals as the third African Youth Games got underway in Algiers, Algeria at the weekend.

In the women’s breast stroke, Awori came third in her heat to qualify for the finals.

The women’s 100m freestyle saw Awori and compatriot Kiira Geheb drawn to compete in different heats in which the former came first to the decider.

During the finals, Awori came second in the women’s breast stroke to bag a silver before going one better by winning the first gold for Kenya in the women’s 100 metres finals. In contrast, Kenya made a false start in hockey after losing by identical 2-1 margins at the hands of Zambia and Nigeria.

Following the results, Kenya will be involved in a must-win match against Namibia this afternoon (3pm Kenyan time) to have a realistic chance of survival in the tournament.

However, it was not all gloom for Kenya in the event as the country’s beach volleyball team cruised to the quarter-finals after winning three of the four matches played so far.

The well-drilled Kenyan team beat Sudan and Togo by identical 2-0 margins before dispatching Nigeria 2-1.

The Kenyan boys then met their waterloo in hosts Algeria who beat them 2-0 in a formality match. Meanwhile, there was nothing to enthuse for Kenya in the girls category as they lost to Cameroon, Sierra Leone and Rwanda before recovering to beat Democratic Republic of Congo.

In tennis, Kenya is scheduled to open her campaign today after the draw was conducted late Sunday. There will be several categories to be contested including girls and boys singles and mixed doubles.

The Kenyan athletics team, which has been using the last two days to acclimatise, will be in action later this week.

Spirits are high within the team after Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, Kenya’s Ambassador to Algeria Moi Lemoshira and NOCK boss Paul Tergat visited their camp.