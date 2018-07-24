Champs Wiyeta target Matuu scalp as St Anthony’s, Kakamega seek bright start in Eldoret championships

Reigning girls’ football champions Wiyeta will launch their title defence campaign against regulars Matuu Memorial as the Kenya National Secondary School Term Two Games kick off at Hills School, Eldoret today.

Rift Valley’s Wiyeta have been drawn in Pool A, considered the group of death, alongside former national champions Archbishop Njenga from Western region, Kwale from Coast and Matuu from Eastern.

Njenga will face Kwale in their opening encounter, match that could go either way, since the two schools are unfamiliar with each other. Kwale advanced to the national games after upsetting heavyweights St John’s Kaloleni while Njenga ousted last year’s national losing finalists Ibinzo to make a return to the national front.

Pool B enlists familiar sides but all eyes will be on Nairobi region’s Olympic Girls whose quest to reclaim their lost glory has proved elusive for the last three consecutive editions.

Olympic will be up against Itigo from Rift Valley while Nginda face Nyanza region’s Kobala.

Meanwhile in boys’ football, last year’s finalists St Anthony Kitale, representing Rift Valley region, will face Eastern’s Kathungi Boys in their opening match of group A while Kakamega High School’s Green Commandos take on debutants Ringa from Nyanza. While St Anthony are seen as favourites ahead of their Kathungi showdown, the latter has proved a hard nut to crack in recent editions.

Kakamega are equally held in greater respects than their little-known rivals Ringa and it remains to be seen if they will live up to the expectations.

The Green Commandos will be under pressure to prove whether their participation in the second tier Football Kenya Federation National Super League has added tactical acumen and experience to their game.

Ringa will be no pushovers, however, bearing in mind Nyanza schools have posted some of the best results in the championship.

Pool B will be the most interesting to watch led by Dagorreti Boys—who ousted champions Upper Hill from Nairobi—with Olbolsat, Garissa and Shimba Hills also in the group. Dagorreti will take on Shimba Hills in their opening match while Garissa lock horns with Olbosat.

In volleyball, 2016 national champions Malava Boys are paired in Pool A in which they will face rookies Mogonga PAG from Nyanza while Gatunga take on Kirwara. Langata have a date against a North Eastern representative as Kipkenyoloi battle it out with Shimoni.