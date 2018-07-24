AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia prepare for Shield fixtures as Tursker sail through

After local rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia treated Kenyan fans to an 84th Mashemeji Derby which the latter won 2-1 on Sunday in Kasarani, the two giants shift their attention to the SportPesa Shield Cup tomorrow with both seeking quarter- final slots.

Leopards who are the defending champions of the knock out competition will face off with Division One side Mwatate United in the first match set to kick off in Kasarani at 2.00 pm before Gor square it out with fellow SportPesa Premier League (SPL) side Post Rangers at the same venue from 4.15 pm.

Both matches are set to be aired Live on Y254 TV platform.

For Leopards, it was the same old story of losing ground in front of their perennial adversaries Gor in a Mashemeji derby and it will be almost catastrophic for the big cats to fail to defend the Shield Cup since it will be their only chance to revisit the continental football scene.

Gor will be using the match as build-up for their CAF Confederation Cup group stage return due against Tanzania’s Young Africans in Dar-es-Salaam in a week’s time.

And given that Leopards have a remote chance of winning the SPL, Ingwe should better roll up their sleeves beginning with the pre-quarter meeting against Mwatate United and subsequent fixtures with the knowledge that they will be entitled as Kenya’s emissaries in the CAF Confederation should they successfully defend the Shield Cup.

Against Gor, there was no fluidity in Leopards attacking line and one hopes coach Rodolfo Zapata has come up with a solution for the team to beat Mwatate and progress further in the tournament.

But while Leopards will be facing a dark horse in pursuit of a slot in the last eight, Gor seem to have their work cut out as they stalk comparatively stronger Rangers.