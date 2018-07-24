Safaricom’s BYOB season 3 kicks off

Safaricom has kicked off the third edition of its BLAZE Be Your Own Boss (BYOB) youth engagements, which will this year be held in Mombasa, Kisumu and Machakos counties.

BYOB features open youth mentorship summits, creation camps and a reality-style TV show, all focused on empowering Kenyan youth to achieve success by providing valuable information, skills and networking opportunities in a variety of fields including, creative arts (fashion, photography, graffiti, music, film and television), agriculture, retail and manufacturing.

Each summit will be preceded by a week of on-ground and on-campus activations followed by a three-day creation camp, where 350 young, passionate BLAZE subscribers will be immersed in intensive training to equip them with skills to succeed in their chosen fields.

BLAZE has partnered with Huawei, Centonomy, design thinking firm Bluesky Innovations, eMobilis Mobile Technology Institute, and Wezesha, a youth employment partnership between the Safaricom Foundation and Generation – a multi-country employment to education programme to ensure success and deeper knowledge of the project.

Empowering youth

“From the insights gained during the first two seasons, this year we will focus on empowering Kenyan youth by offering training programmes designed to build entrepreneurial skills for economic empowerment, especially in unconventional careers such as the arts. We will also be partnering with Wezesha and Huawei to guide BLAZERs to entry level jobs in fashion, retail, agriculture, financial industry and technology,” said Charles Wanjohi, Interim Director of Consumer Business – Safaricom.

Like in the past two editions, attendees will get the opportunity to engage with 30 mentors through interest-specific pods where they will learn from mentors’ experiences.