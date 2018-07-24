What to look for in a wife

With Waithera Otieno

Your girl has said yes to your proposal. You know you can’t ignore her smashing legs. Or maybe her bossom makes your fingers twitch. Or maybe it’s her eyes. Perhaps the sound of her laughter gives you pleasure shivers. She also makes a good first impression. Does that guarantee marital bliss? Maybe, maybe not. What qualities make a good wife?

Positive family values. The attitude of your woman, concerning family determines the kind of family environment she nurtures at home. If she believes in family quality time, and a peaceful fun home environment, that is what you will get. The reverse is also true.

Warmth and empathy. You want a woman who lights up when you walk into a room. You want your children to enjoy warm and loving hugs.

Healthy habits. Your woman’s habits will also impact on your health and the health of your potential children. If she loves unhealthy diets, smokes and takes too much alcohol and hates any form of physical activity, this is a health red flag for your family.

Direction and purpose in life. You sweetheart needs to know what she needs out of life. Her life cannot just be about waiting for a man to sweep her off her feet and solve all her problems. She needs to have a skill, a passion, or an idea that she pursues until she succeeds. You don’t want a wife who lies on the couch all day, complaining that you don’t spend any time with her.

Emotional maturity. You need a woman who can tackle challenges objectively and talk through issues like an adult. You don’t want to spend your life with someone who threatens you with words, tears, disrespect and avoidance, every time you have an argument or a challenge.