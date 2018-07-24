Freedom from dictatorial relationships

With Joseph Hellon

There are only two ways of exercising leadership. One is through teamwork and the other is through dictatorship. Both work and that’s the reason people use them. However, human beings are inherently free and seek places where they can exercise that freedom. In a dictatorial environment, things get done fast, but the results always end up being mediocre. Teamwork, however, enables joint ownership of ideas and agendas, thereby motivating those involved to give it their best. Teamwork takes long, but always achieves the desired results with the desired quality.

Why do people choose to stay under dictatorial people? It’s because of low self-esteem, shame and timidity. They find it difficult saying ‘no’ and that makes them have this uneasy love-hate relationship with a dictator. Their quest to be loved and accepted makes them think that performance alone can help them achieve and get love. They also think that the more they try, the more they will be accepted. They might even defend the very same person who has put them in captivity of shame and fear.

To such a person, freedom is seen to be the enemy rather than the saviour. They will suspect anyone who shows them the path towards freedom. This is because of the emotional damage they have received over the years. It’s still possible to enjoy freedom and the rights of any human being if knowledge is properly employed. Many people are where they are due to ignorance. If one is ignorant of the wherewithal of freedom, they will suspect anything that smacks of freedom. Their ignorance makes them think that freedom is the aggressor and the stressor. With time and with more knowledge in the area of freedom, they begin to see themselves as having been colonised by shame and fear. As they get to know more about their own emotional state and disposition, they begin to realise that life could actually be better in another state of being. They begin to consider freedom as an alternative to intimidating, dominating, manipulating and controlling persons they have been so accustomed to.

Knowledge always opens people’s minds and frees their souls. Those caught up in abusive and controlling relationships whether with family members or religious leaders must read books about emotional freedom, and must talk about their experiences with trusted friends if they are to be free.