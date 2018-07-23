National Land Commission issues vacate orders in Mombasa housing estate

The National Land Commission has issued a 90 day notice to private developers to vacate a public housing estate at Makande in Mombasa County.

NLC Vice-Chairperson Abigail Mukolwe said the owners of plots located in block 114 – Jomo Kenyatta Housing Estate in Makande do not own valid title deeds to the property.

She said that developers had erected illegal structures causing blockage of the estate’s sewer line.

“Let this be a warning to the public, those who buy land or property without due diligence risk losing their hard earned money or even prosecution”, She warned.

NLC also stated that the sideshows of going to court are just frustrating Kenyans and that the commission is at the forefront in providing affordable housing to Kenyans.