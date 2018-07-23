K24 TvNEWS

National Land Commission issues vacate orders in Mombasa housing estate

K24 Tv July 23, 2018
2,458 Less than a minute

The National Land Commission has issued a 90 day notice to private developers to vacate a public housing estate at Makande in Mombasa County.

NLC Vice-Chairperson Abigail Mukolwe said the owners of plots located in block 114 – Jomo Kenyatta Housing Estate in Makande do not own valid title deeds to the property.

She said that developers had erected illegal structures causing blockage of the estate’s sewer line.

“Let this be a warning to the public, those who buy land or property without due diligence risk losing their hard earned money or even prosecution”, She warned.

NLC also stated that the sideshows of going to court are just frustrating Kenyans and that the commission is at the forefront in providing affordable housing to Kenyans.

Show More

Related Articles

July 23, 2018
2,475

Pastoralists living across Kenya-Uganda borders initiate peace building process

July 23, 2018
2,464

A funeral whatsapp group in Machakos transforms into a CBO

July 23, 2018
2,448

Baringo South MP Candidates intensify campaigns ahead of poll

July 23, 2018
2,495

Matiang’i orders probe on officials over shs.35m compensation claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker