Matiang’i orders probe on officials over shs.35m compensation claims

Interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Mating’i says investigations over allegations that ministry officials had received 35 million shillings from the proprietor of the solai dam to compensate victims have commenced..

Matiang’i who had appeared before the senate committee probing the Solai dam tragedy that claimed the lives of over 40 people says he is not aware of any payout by Perry Mansukh, the owner of the dam, but promised to present the results of the investigations after 30 days.