Reprieve as Appeals Court reinstates 362 tea workers

Some 362 tea workers who had been sacked for participating in a strike last year will remain in employment pending an appeal by the Kenya Tea Growers and Unilever Tea Growers Associations challenging their reinstatement.

Appellate Judges William Ouko, Mohamed Warsame and Agnes Murgor ruled on Friday that the two representatives of employers had raised serious legal issues concerning the labour dispute but the giant Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) was capable of paying damages in case the appeal was successful.

The tea firms are aggrieved by the decision made by Employment and Labour Relations Judge Monica Mbaru on February 26 ordering more than 6,000 unionisable employees, including those who had been dismissed, to unconditionally resume work.

Defied employers

They have complained that the workers were reinstated despite having disobeyed express court orders to end the strike. The union had issued a seven-day strike notice on July 31, last year but the employees pre-empted by securing court orders in Nairobi. The union retaliated by issuing another strike notice on October 11, last year, which was similarly thwarted by court orders.

However, the workers defied their employers and went ahead with the strike while the union secured court orders in Kericho and got orders restraining the associations together with Sotik Tea Company Limited, Kakuzi Limited (Kaboswa Estate) and Eastern Produce (K) Ltd (Kibwari Estate) from terminating or dismissing any of their employees in respect of the strike notice dated October 11.

The suit in Kericho was consolidated with the one in Nairobi and on November 7, last year, the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi directed the striking workers to return to work within 24 hours. The court further directed the employers not to victimise any of the employees.

Subsequently, the union called off the strike and its members resumed work. But the employers maintained that 362 employees had already been dismissed for failure to return to work and participating in an illegal strike.