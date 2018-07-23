Poverty drives slum girls into ‘sex business’

Shocking revelations have emerged of the extent to with which child prostitution is taking root in parts of Kenya, as extreme poverty traps young girls.

So worrying is the trend that the girls miss class out of fatigue, People Daily has established..

This has led to loss of concentration in class and subsequently, poor performance since the young learners are unable to attend class consistently.

A group of girls from Nairobi’s Korogocho slum, like their counterparts in many other slums in Nairobi, have resorted to prostitution to assist parents put food on the table. More worrying is the fact that they are unable to get out of it.

And they all have a similar narrative; the struggle for school fees is the major motive.

Majority are only 16, in secondary school, who are sometimes paid a mere Sh200 or even less.

Some are crying out for help; they want to stop leading such a life but they have to put food on the table.

A social psychologist, Stephen Nyota says the girls approach him for advice adding that he counsels them on dangers of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

“Because we are not in a position to help, we advise them on family planning despite the fact that they are underage. We advise them to take HIV/Aids tests every three months to know their status,” he said.

Before they set out for their “job” they freshen up after classes. The “work” is a must during weekends although they squeeze in some of their weekdays to get that extra cash.

With a little make up here and some deodorant there, they troop over to the salon to achieve that good look.

At the salon, they get a hair-do. They go there almost every Friday but have to remove their hair-do by Monday to be allowed to attend class.

Majority do not go to school on Monday for having “worked” so hard over the weekend.

Most got into prostitution in Standard 8 after they were frequently sent home for lack of fees. And because of their ages, their identities are concealed.

Joy* (not her real name) got into prostitution after she noticed that what her mother brought home for her and her siblings was barely enough.

Now in Form Four, she says the “work” has brought her this far. On a good day, she makes about Sh500.

“I got into this business when I was in Form Two. Before then, I could not even concentrate in class because most of the time I was at home because of lack of school fees. I remember the whole of Form Two I only went to class in Third Term,” recounted Joy.

She talked out her frustrations to some of her friends who told her there was a job she could do for instant cash.

The mention of “instant money” got her interested. After all money is all she needed, badly.

It was after a while that she told her mother the kind of work she was involved in. Joy did not heed her mother’s call to stop engaging in prostitution.

“My mother tells me everyday to quit job but I can’t because I am used to it. She told me that I should never give her my money,” she says.

Joy says since she got into the trade, she has never been sent home for lack of school fees.

But it has not been an easy ride for Joy and her colleagues. Challenges include not being paid the amount agreed on; being beaten up for no reason and sometimes ‘clients’ refuse to use protection.

“This is not an easy job but we do not have a choice. I tell God to understand that I am not in this job because I want to, it is because I just want to survive. I remember one time my client was so huge and drunk and when we got into the room, he beat me up and even demanded for more. When I refused, he brandished a knife and was forced to comply. I did not go to school for two weeks because I had a swollen face,” she recounts.

Another girl, June* (also not her real name) at only 16, says prostitution is “deeply rooted” in her. At first, she lied to her mother that she was braiding hair at night but was later forced to tell her the truth.

She says her mother was angry when she learnt what she was doing. Because June could not be convinced out of it, her mother told her to be careful.

Asked whether they are not afraid of contracting diseases, the girls say they are but they still got to do the job.

And to protect themselves from pregnancy, majority use birth control. The most affordable is depo-provera, commonly known as ‘the injection’. Another girl, also 16, says she currently has a fee balance of Sh8,000, which she is trying to raise.

She does not like the job, but does it anyway. The highest she has ever received was Sh700 and the lowest Sh150.

“I can leave this job if I get support and when I finish my secondary school education, I can help others also get out of it,” she says tears welling in her eyes.

A group called “Miss Koch Initiative” has stepped in to rescue the girls. It was formed in 2001 to stop the high incidences of rape in the slum.

“Basically, it was started to curb rape cases and to ensure girls stand up for their rights,” said coordinator Rukia Nyambura, who says empowering girls is the best way to combat sexual exploitation.

The initiative plans to reach out to even younger women and girls to help them make a fresh start with hope and dignity.