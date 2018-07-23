Mediamax journalist laid to rest

People Daily reporter Robin Obino was laid to rest in Miruka village, Nyamira county at the weekend.

Obino died while on an assignment on July 5 when he was knocked down by a matatu on Thika Road.

Relatives and friends eulogised him as a hardworking and respectful young man who got along well with everyone.

His mother, Teresa Wambui Obino, said she had lost a respectful son who was determined to do anything to help his family.

Fellow People Daily reporter Bernard Gitau said Obino was like a twin brother, with whom he worked closely.