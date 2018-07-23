NATIONALNEWS

Mediamax journalist laid to rest

Judy Akuma July 23, 2018
2,443 Less than a minute

People Daily reporter Robin Obino was laid to rest in Miruka village, Nyamira county at the weekend.

Obino died while on an assignment on July 5 when he was knocked down by a matatu on  Thika Road.

Relatives and friends eulogised him as a hardworking and respectful young man who got along well with everyone.

His mother, Teresa Wambui Obino, said she had lost a respectful son who was determined to do anything to help his family.

Fellow People Daily reporter Bernard Gitau said Obino was like a twin brother, with whom he worked closely.

Show More

Related Articles

July 23, 2018
2,483

Poverty drives slum girls into ‘sex business’

Eugene Wamalwa
July 23, 2018
2,464

Alarm over shortage of pension schemes

July 23, 2018
2,460

‘Rejected’ ACK clerics assured of new posting

July 23, 2018
2,461

Wetang’ula, Wamalwa bury hatchet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker