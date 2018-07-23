Ignore Murkomen on Mau Forest evictions, says Tuju

The rift in the ruling Jubilee over Mau Forest evictions continued to widen yesterday with the party dismissing politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto who are opposed to the operation.

Secretary general Raphael Tuju said the government will not relent in its quest to restore the water tower, despite resistance from some politicians.

“When a politician talks at variance with the Executive, that is his personal opinion and the government’s stand overrides his remarks. As far as we are concerned, the government’s stand stands,” Tuju said at a news conference at the party headquarters yesterday.

He, however, defended Ruto, saying he had never contradicted himself on the operation. He said the Deputy President had visited the water tower and appealed to people who had encroached on the forest to leave peaceful.

“Most of the people peacefully left the affected area after the Deputy President himself went to the forest and addressed the matter. And that is in the public domain,” he said.

Saying the exercise had been carried out in a humane and legal manner, Tuju warned that party members who contradict the government’s position risk disciplinary action.

He said the party’s disciplinary committee was analysing remarks attributed to Leader of Majority in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen on the matter.

“Regarding the politician’s statement, there will be an analysis through our disciplinary committee and if it thinks it should summon him, then it will do exactly that,” Tuju said.

He said Murkomen’s remarks on the evictions were not good for the party and the country.

Violations

Tuju said any complaints of violations during the exercise should be channeled to the relevant State agencies, including the Office of the President, the Ministry of Environment, the Kenya Forest Service and the Water Towers Agency.

Some Jubilee and ODM politicians have called for the arrest and removal of Murkomen as the Leader of Majority in the Senate for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta in his remarks at a rally in Kitoben, Narok, to protest the eviction of squatters from Mau.

Accompanied by a group of MPs, Murkomen accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of being behind the eviction of the squatters.

Meanwhile, Jubilee has announced that it will not field a candidate in the senatorial by-election in Migori in the spirit of the handshake between Uhuru and Raila on March 9.

Meanwhile, ODM politicians have faulted Murkomen for linking evictions in the Mau evictions to the the handshake between Uhuru Raila.

Led by Senator James Orengo (Siaya), Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya, Leader of Minority in the National Assembly John Mbadi and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo, the leaders warned Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto’s allies against jeopardizing Building Bridges initiative.

They were responding to remarks by Murkomen that the ongoing evictions at the water tower was part of the March 9 deal between the President and the Opposition leader.

The leaders said Raila has no powers to order people out of Mau.

Orengo asked Murkomen to stop misusing Raila’s name to achieve selfish political ends.

“I know that the handshake deal is causing fear and panic among Ruto’s lieutenants who can do anything to sabotage it,” said Orengo.

Oparanya asked Raila not to be distract by the handshake’s critics.

“Ruto’s allies are trying to link Raila to the Mau evictions in a bid to destroy the handshake deal,” said Oparanya.

Mbadi said Murkomen is part of clique which is not comfortable with the fight against corruption and is looking for ways to avoid the lifestyle audit proposed by the President.

“This is not the time to ethnicise or politicise the fight against corruption. Corruption as a crisis,” said Mbadi.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ urged Jubilee to remove Murkomen as Majority Leader for allegedly contradicting the government.

He termed sentiments attributed to Murkomen as embarrassing.

Kajwang’ said Murkomen was not speaking the language of the ruling party and asked the Jubilee senators to borrow a leaf from their National Super Alliance counterparts who kicked out Moses Wetang’ula as leader of minority.

“You cannot have a leader of Majority who contradicts the government he purports to represent. It means he does not know what is going on in the government,” said Kajwang.