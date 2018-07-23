National Oil rolls out transformation plans

The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) has relaunched its Kenyatta University Service Station as part of a wider plan to transform service stations. Nock plans to provide offerings beyond the traditional fuel business.

Speaking during the launch along Thika Superhighway, National Oil chief executive Maryjane Mwangi said they have partnered with various businesses to offer world class motor vehicle diagnostic services, a tyre centre, automated carwash, a premium lounge, a coffee house and eatery as well as a supermarket as part of a wider plan to improve the quality of service to its customers.

Mwangi said that NOCK would also increase its network to ensure that all the regions access quality petroleum products. “Our target is to have the widest reach of any oil marketing company in Kenya by 2020,” she said. Mwangi said that in the coming months NOCK would revamp its service stations countrywide to give them a modern and vibrant look.