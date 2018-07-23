8 Highway students arrested over arson

At least eight boys from Highway Secondary School in Nairobi were yesterday arrested and detained for interrogation over arson plot that saw the school closed indefinitely.

People Daily learnt investigators are trying to unearth an elaborate and shockingly well planned arson plot that could have been triggered from first floor of a dormitory occupied by Form Two, Form Three and Form Four students.

Although the media and students were barred from accessing the scene, detectives intimated the fire was lit in one bed before spreading to six adjacent beds.

Scene of Crime detectives also suspect two more attempts were unsuccessfully made to burn in the same floor manifesting a well-detailed script.

At the time, all students were in classes for preps and the doors to the dormitory were all locked raising unanswered questions how the culprits accessed the dormitory.

The decision to close the school was arrived at after deliberations between the school management, school board of directors, security team and ministry officials.

“Because of what has happened investigations are going on. We are closing the school today indefinitely. You are going to be called and informed when to come back,” Nairobi Education coordinator John Olotua told parents and students.