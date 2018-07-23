House to rely ‘on Kebs findings in sugar probe’

The joint committee investigating importation of contraband sugar has vowed to write its final report without results from the government chemist and the Health ministry.

Agriculture and Trade committee said they may be forced to indict the two institutions as they failed to submit the final results as per the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s directions.

The committee chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Mandera South counterpart Adan Haji said it will now only rely on tests findings conducted by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) to conclude their report.

According to Kega, Kebs results which indicate that there is no mercury in the sugar also shows that 40 out of 42 samples tested as are safe. The results tabled last week also show that 837,244 bags of sugar whose samples were tested and analysed were not fit for human consumption.

Committee’s report will be tabled tomorrow when the House resumes its sittings after recess.

While defending his committee, Kega said the report will have details including owners of the contraband sugar, amount of sugar currently in the country, the names of the importers among others.