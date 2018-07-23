Safaricom explains data, voice outages

Mobile operator Safaricom has confirmed interruptions to some of its products due to technical hitches affecting effective transmission.

For the better part of yesterday, Safaricom customers had been cut off from internet and voice connectivity in some parts of the country.

Through a communiqué, Safaricom explained that multiple fibre links had largely interrupted voice and data services in the Coast region and Lower Eastern.

Data availability on the whole has also suffered leaving customers in the dark. Safaricom has reported that parts of the country do not have normal transmission because of the links cut.

“We wish to apologize to our customers and partners that are currently experiencing voice and data outage, caused by multiple fibre link cuts affecting critical transmission equipment,” read the statement in part.

Fiber link cuts often occur due to bad weather conditions, vandalism and interference by animals.

According to the statement by Safaricom PLC, the technical teams are working on restoring normalcy.

Short message services (SMS) have also been interfered with and the said regions will have to wait for repairs of important fibre network.

Safaricom has in the past suffered mishaps and has constantly been working to find solutions that would reduce on customer complaints.