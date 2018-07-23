Engage in ‘politics of development’, Ruto tells leaders

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday made his ninth visit to the Coast region with a call on political leaders from the region to focus on unity of purpose and engage in “politics of development”.

Ruto asked leaders to engage in talks that will help in the realisation of the government’s Big Four agenda and stop making remarks that can incite the public to violence.

While addressing faithful during a fundsdrive to help translate the Bible to Giriama at Karisa Maitha Grounds in Kilifi town, the DP cautioned politicians against inciting residents to ‘reject’ government projects.

“Every leader in Kenya must not be part of the problem. Let us not be inciters of problems. Rather let’s be part of solution creators. That is how we will solve the problems facing our nation,” Ruto said.

He told off his critics, saying he will not stop touring the Coast region to initiate development projects.

“We appreciate that as leaders can talk to each other not at each other as it was before, and I want to tell those who are questing about my interests at the Coast region that I will not stop coming here, will come even a thousand times God willing,” he said.

Ruto said he and President Uhuru Kenyatta will be touring the region next month to launch government infrastructural projects among other development projects.

Ruto was accompanied by a host of Coast leaders including MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Suleiman Dori (Msambweni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Poul Katana (Kaloleni), Athman Sharif (Lamu East), Jonnes Mlolwa (Voi), Said Potsa (Galole), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Owen Batya (Kilifi North) and Kilifi Woman Rep Getrude Mbeyu.