Unions threaten strike, say TSC failing sector

Evans Nyakundi, Enock Amukhale and Brian Musyoka

A nationwide teachers’ strike is looming over what unions have termed mismanagement of the education sector and failure by the government to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) separately said they will call a strike because the government has been slow in addressing their grievances.

They both raised their dissatisfaction over the manner in which Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is handling issues.

Kuppet secretary general Akello Misori said learning in all public secondary schools is likely to be affected effective this week as he threatened to call for the closure of secondary schools if the National Treasury will not have released the free secondary education funds by today.

Schools funding

Misori, who was flanked by National chairman, Omboko Milemba said principals are finding it difficult to run schools because the Sh6.3 billion meant for free secondary education funds is yet to be released.

He made the remarks during the Vihiga county Kuppet Annual General meeting. Misori also claimed the school unrests being witnessed are attributed to delay of release of funds by the National Government.

“We are going to order for closure of all public secondary schools in the country if the Treasury will not have released the Sh6.3 billion for free secondary education by today. There is high rate of hopelessness among the teachers and students in public schools due to delay of funds. The principals must be facilitated to run schools,” said Misori.

On the other hand, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion threatened that teachers would go on strike in September if their CBA will not have been implemented as agreed.

He said TSC has not been committed to addressing teachers’ concerns including promotions, a situation that has dampened their morale and some have opted to go back to school to advance their studies. Sossion was concerned that the government has been slow and has instead gone ahead and introduced some systems which he claimed are hurting teachers.

He said TSC must recognise, award and upgrade appropriately all teachers who have relevant qualifications to feel appreciated for their efforts to upgrade their studies.

“TSC was not formed to misuse, humiliate, bully and hurt teachers as has been happening, it was formed to listen, address and improve the welfare of teachers,’’ said Sossion during the Annual General Meeting for Knut Embu branch yesterday.

And in North Mugirango, Knut officials led by National Treasurer John Matiang’i lamented that normal learning has been disrupted as teachers are spending much of their time in cyber cafes filling TPAD and Nemis forms as required by their employer time they are supposed to attend learners.