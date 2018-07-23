Hamilton wins after Vettel retires at home

Hockenheim, Sunday

Lewis Hamilton has won the German Grand Prix, coming from 14th on the starting grid to drive to victory at Hockenheim as home favourite Sebastian Vettel crashed out in tears.

The win means Hamilton retakes the lead of the Formula One drivers’ championship from Ferrari’s Vettel to celebrate the new contract he signed with Mercedes earlier this week.

Vettel, who was in tears as the front of his car lay crumpled, along with his hopes of a home win, now sits 17 points behind his British rival after starting the day eight ahead.

Hamilton finished ahead of Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas – who also signed a new deal with Mercedes this week – and Kimi Raikkonen for his fourth German Grand Prix win, equalling the record.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton said: ”It is very difficult from that position and highly unlikely but you have always got to believe,” Hamilton said.

“I did a long prayer before the race and I wanted to stay collected and calm.

“I am so grateful. I kept pushing, kept believing and it happens. A big thanks to God.

“I hadn’t thought about the championship. It was so tough out there. Conditions were perfect because when it rained, I knew that I would be in a good position.” – KRU