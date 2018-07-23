Deejays spin way to opening Prinsloo sevens title in Nakuru

Nakuru, Sunday

Homeboyz beat Mwamba 19-12 to win the Top Fry Prinsloo Sevens, the opening round of the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit at the Nakuru Athletic Club yesterday.

Bush Mwale scored an opportunistic try to put Homeboyz ahead, Michael Wanjala converting to put the deejays seven points up. Alvin Otieno added a second try, Wanjala’s conversion putting further distance between them and Mwamba.

Daniel Taabu raced to the try line, his five pointer signalling a Mwamba response before half time.

Mark Wandetto scored a third try for the deejays to see them go 19-5 up. Joel Inzuga pounced on a loose ball to race clear and score a second try for Mwamba, Taabu converted but it was too little too late.

Impala secured third place with a 12-10 win over KCB. Shaban Ahmed put KCB ahead with an unconverted try. Sammy Motari injured himself in scoring Impala’s equaliser, Mark Kwemoi’s conversion putting the Sarries two points up. Sam Asati then set up Shaban for KCB’s second try for a 10-7 lead at half time. Impala asked questions of KCB and got their reward when Paul Mutsami barged over late in the game to secure the result and third place.

Quins scored in sudden death to finish in fifth place after beating Top Fry Nakuru 22-17. Gramwell Bunyasi broke the deadlock, Geoff Ominde converting for a Nakuru lead. Quins responded with a try from Mike Ochieng at the close of the half as Nakuru led 7-5. Chrissant Ojwang extended Nakuru’s lead with an unconverted after the interval but Ochieng scored a converted try to level the score. Don Aluoch and Ochieng traded tries as the teams went into full tied 17-17.

Blak Blad defeated Kisumu 22-7 to win the 13th place final. Mean Machine later edged out Strathmore Leos 21-14 to win the Challenge trophy. – KRU