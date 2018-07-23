Free Wheeler rocks Ngong

Patsy Sercombe’s stable had a fulfilling Sunday at Ngong Racecourse after managing five podium slots in the three highlight races.

In the main event; 1,200m Stewards Cup-George Drew Challenge Series, big running Free Wheeler jockeyed by veteran Leslie Sercombe beat closest challenger Flash Harry by two lengths in a meet timed at 1:12:03.

The finish of the short distance race was frenetic as the eventual runner –up powered by Patrick Mungai pushed to the limit.

This was to be the 10th straight win of the mixed breed fillie in the distance with Leslie ensuring her start was on point.

She steadied her ride in the middle land and put in good speed at the 400m mark as the pair of Flash Harry and As Paragon attempted to play catch up. The other Sercombe fillie El Mundo jockeyed by Richard Kibet came in a disappointing fourth after a difficult race on the whole.

The 1,800m Kenya Police Cup was also one for the archives as the lined up runners exhibited some fine work on the tracks.

Patrick Mungai atop Lettfot from Stewart McCann stable powered in first although won by a mere neck gap over Shaman ridden by Richard Kibet.

The race timed at 1:56:00 was as close as they come and even as the winner cruised to her fourth in 10 starts, the pressure from the rear was too evident. At the lights, the Sercombe pair of Lettfot and Soho Mouse attempted an attack approach of coming in from the wide lanes especially at the final bend but was not successful.

Meanwhile in the 1,200m Prince of Wales Trophy, the Sercombe stable once again came alive in a performance of the day in a race clocked at 1:13:09.

Fast Fire jockeyed by Leslie won the meeting by a meagre one-and-a-quarter length over Kibet’s Quickfire while third-placed Vipingo was third-placed five lengths behind the front two.