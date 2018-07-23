Nzoia top scorer Rupia joins Zambian side Power Dynamos

SportPesa Premier League side Nzoia Sugar will have to do without top striker Elvis Rupia who has decamped to Zambian top flight side Power Dynamos.

Rupia (pictured), who has scored 15 goals for Nzoia in the local league, travelled to Lusaka to ink a deal with Dynamos at the weekend after the two sides reportedly came to an agreement.

Rupia’s departure comes just a few weeks after the player insisted he will not leave until the end of the season as he was focused on winning the Goledn Boot Award.

Nzoia chairman Ngisa Mokua told People Sport that Dynamos had already met all the players release clause hence his departure.

“You always want to keep your best players but we also want players to develop and reach greater heights and when a chance like this comes, we can’t stand in a player’s way,” said Mokua.

He added: “The benefits from this are plenty for both sides because as Elvis gets his big break, we also get to boost our image as a club that develops young talent.”

Rupia joins a host of Kenyan players playing in the Zambian top flight including Jesse Were, David Owino, Anthony Akumu all at Zesco United, John Makwatta and Cliftton Miheso at Buildcon FC and Ian Otieno at Red Arrows. Dynamos are currently sixth on the standings with 41 points.