Tusker, Sofapaka join Sharks in last eight as second tier sides continue to struggle

Tusker FC eased into the quarter-finals of the SportPesa Shield after a hard fought 1-0 victory over Bungoma Superstars in a last 16 match played at the Narok County Stadium yesterday.

The brewers’ new signing from Nakumatt, Peter Nzuki soared above all inside the box to drill in the lone goal in the 74th minute.

Bungoma Superstars, a Division One Team which is gunning to earn promotion to the National Super League (NSL), proved a hard nut to crack and threatened to cause an upset as they forced Tusker custodian Patrick Matasi into top-drawer saves on numerous occasions.

Sofapaka also stormed into the last eight courtesy of a 4-1 dismissal of Western Stima in a last 16 clash played at the Narok Stadium yesterday.

Goals from Elly Asieche, Brian Magonya, Stephen Waruru and an own goal from Junior Mukisa secured the win for John Baraza’s men with Kevin Okoth grabbing the consolation for Western Stima.

In the second game of a planned double-header in Narok, Sofapaka got the ball rolling as early as the 12th minute when a free-kick from the left from Asieche evaded everyone to bounce once and into the back of the net.

On Saturday, three teams Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya Police and Riverplate FC cruised to the last eight after registering wins in their respective matches.

Sharks had to come from a goal down to dump out Modern Coast Rangers 3-1 in a match played at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa with James Mazembe, Bolton Omwenga and Duke Abuya being on target for the winners while NSL side Kenya Police, needed post-match penalties to prevail 4-3 over inexperienced Leysa FC as River-plate edged out Friend-zone 2-0 to also book a place in the quarter-finals.

The final round of matches will be played on Wednesday with Gor Mahia taking on Posta Rangers while AFC Leopards face Mwatate United.