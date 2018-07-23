South African posts impressive last round golfing to carry the day at KCB golf event

Twenty-seven-year-old South African Michael Palmer is the winner of the 2018 KCB Karen Masters.

The Johannesburg-based Bryanston Country Club pro fired an impressive last round of 5 under par 67 for a gross total of 18 under par 270.

Palmer savoured his first cut of the season on Friday after a second-round of six-under-par 66 in the second round.

“I am very happy. It has been a tough first half of the year and the validation of the persistence is good. The win has motivated me to go for more glory on the Sunshine Tour,” the winner said.

Palmer said he approach the weekend at the KCB Karen Masters a bit more aggressively than he did the first two rounds to realise his first win.

“I wouldn’t say I was so conservative over the first two rounds, but I definitely played more into the middle of the greens much more aggressively.”

Second overall was Merrick Bremner of South Africa with a gross total of -16 while Pieter Moolman and Tyrone Ryan also from South Africa finished joint third on -15.

Bremner was the day one and three leader and lost the coveted blue jacket to his compatriot Palmer by two shots.

Joint fifth on a score of -13 were Martin Rohwer (RSA) and Daniel van Tonder.

Jake Roos of South Africa who won the Kenyan Open in 2014/at the same venue shot 12 under-par 276 (68, 70, 68, 70) to finish seventh.

Italian Philip Geerts finished joint eighth with South African Neil Schietekat on 10 under par 278.

Geerts was actually born in Nairobi to an Italian mother and Belgian father. He was born and grew up here in Africa lives in South Africa mainly for golf and has lived there for seven years.

The event played over 72 holes was sponsored by Kenya Commercial Bank.

Dismas Indiza was the top placed Kenyan pro in joint 33rd overall position as the 2018 Karen Masters came to a dramatic end at the Par 72 Karen Country Club yesterday.