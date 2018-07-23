Schools converge in for Term Two games to select reps to regional event in Rwanda

It is all systems go as the 2018 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term Two school games kick off tomorrow at Eldoret’s Hill School.

The competition brings together students in their hundreds, doing duty for their respective schools and regions in search of the coveted chances to represent the country at the East Africa School Games set to be hosted by Rwanda in August.

This term will see competition in rugby 7s, netball, under 16 and under 19 football, volleyball, racquet games, cross country, decathlon and heptathlon.

“Term Two ‘A’ games were made away with in compliance with Ministry of Education’s directive to have all national games held during holidays and thus the big number of disciplines. We have ensured that all systems on and off the play grounds are up and running and despite having more disciplines all will run smoothly,” said KSSSA secretary David Ngugi.

Tough competition is expected in both football categories with 12-time Under 19 champions Kakamega School facing a snag of their own in their attempt to clinch a record 13th title after a three-year trophy drought. The side will highly rely on their reputation and experience gained while playing in the National Super League (NSL).

‘Green Commandos’ as they are fondly known have been placed in a group of death where they face four-time champions St Antony, last year’s semi finalist Kathungi boys and newbies Ringa from Nyanza. With only the top two teams proceeding to the next stage, coach Brendan Mwinamo has his work cut out in the Eldoret meet.

In under 16 football, the script will be no different despite the boys’ defending champions Kakamega missing in the pools as Upper Hills, St Antony and Kibabii battle for the bragging rights.

In the absence of netball defending champions Obambo Girls, Nyanza representatives Nyakach have a real chance on paper to clinch the title. However, the side will face stiff competition from former champions Kaya Tiwi who lifted the title in 2016 on their first attempt.

In rugby, East Africa defending champions Muhuri Muchiri who head to the national games as second place finishers in Nairobi region have national silver medalists Chavakali, Nairobi region rivals Dagoretti, Maseno School who beat hard fighting Yala in Nyanza region finals. Yala, having reached the semis of the 15s version of the sport at the nationals will be no pushovers either.

Muhuri’s coach Kikechi Kombo will also have 2016 East Africa champions St Peter’s Mumias to worry about as the second place Western region finishers will be out to reclaim the title and their lost glory after a disappointing 2017.