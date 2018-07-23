Nyakach out to stamp authority in school games

Gibo Zachary

It is a new name in the National Secondary School Sports Association (NSSSA) volleyball circles but Nyakach Girls are buoyant the time has come for them to make a name and stamp authority in the country’s top secondary school games competition.

After defying all odds to lift this year’s Nyanza Region Secondary School Sports Association (NRSSSA) for the first time having made it past county level, the team saw its confidence, self believe and morale shoot so high and as they prepare to make a first appearance in the national competition, coach Kenneth Owino is confident and believes that they have prepared perfectly well for the task that awaits them in Eldoret.

Speaking to People Sports as the team prepared to leave Kisumu to Eldoret where this year’s national games will be held, coach Owino said that even though it’s their first time to make it to the national games, leave alone regional games, they have no inferiority fear factor simply because they are the underdogs in the games, adding that their aim is to make a strong statement by going all the way to winning the coveted national volleyball title.

“The team is getting ready to tackle the opponents and clinch the trophy. Yes, it is our first time to go beyond county in volleyball but our main aim is going for the national trophy,” said confident coach Owino.

Being debutant, Nyakach have being pooled in a tough group with national and East Africa heavyweights Tetu Girls, Cheptil and Kwanthanze who are also the national volleyball defending champions. Their first match in the national debut will be against Tetu on Tuesday (tomorrow) before facing champions Kwantanze and Cheptil in the preliminaries and coach Owino said after learning about their opponents they immediately started preparing themselves psychologically to face these heavyweights and he’s confident his girls are ready for them.