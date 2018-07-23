‘Rejected’ ACK clerics assured of new posting

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

The three Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) clerics in Mt Kenya West diocese, who are accused of homosexuality, yesterday failed to report to their new stations even after the church leadership expressed willingness to have them back as ordered by the court.

John Gachau, Maina Maigua and Paul Warui were last week forced to eat humble pie after worshippers blocked them from accessing the new work stations over homosexuality claims.

But speaking to the People Daily yesterday, Rev Gachau said they failed to report to their new postings after they held a meeting on Thursday with the area Bishop Joseph Kagunda.

Gachau said the bishop told him they will be posted to other churches within the diocese.

“The bishop said he was aware our initial postings in Othaya were met with hostility after we reported because some members of the congregation had been incited against us. He assured me this will be addressed,” he said.

Gachau, however, said the bishop did not give him a time line as to when this will happen but only hoped it will be possible for them to resume work next month.

The three were chased away from their new stations by furious followers in Witima, Thunguri and Kariki churches, all of them located in Othaya sub-county where they had been posted following the court decision.

Last week, ACK head Jackson ole Sapit said the Church will work with the three, who had previously been suspended over homosexuality allegations.

He said the church will reinstate the three and compensate them as ordered.

The Archbishop said this will happen as they await the conclusion of a case where the three have sued the church for defamation.

He also advised church followers affiliated to Mount Kenya Diocese to steer clear the debate on the three bishops saying silence will deny the three an agenda that has kept the church in the limelight for wrong reasons.

The three successfully contested their suspension in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri.