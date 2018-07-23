NATIONALNEWS

Wetang’ula, Wamalwa bury hatchet

Yusuf Masibo July 23, 2018
2,461 Less than a minute
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula. Photo/File

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa have reconciled and apologised to the Bukusu community for dividing them along political lines.

They admitted they were the cause of political divisions in the community.

Speaking at Mabanga Farmers Training Centre when they met to rejuvenate their working relationship, they said  their differences had made the community to suffer a lot.

“Our divisions have subjected our people to lots of suffering and that is the reason we  have decided to bury the hatchet,” said Wetang’ula.

Wamalwa said the community had lost out on many opportunities because of misunderstanding among the leaders.

The Ford Kenya party leader, said they have  agreed to work together to foster peace and unity and that nothing will separate them in future.

Show More

Related Articles

July 23, 2018
2,483

Poverty drives slum girls into ‘sex business’

Eugene Wamalwa
July 23, 2018
2,464

Alarm over shortage of pension schemes

July 23, 2018
2,459

‘Rejected’ ACK clerics assured of new posting

July 23, 2018
2,468

Matiang’i meets security chiefs over police reforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker