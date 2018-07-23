Wetang’ula, Wamalwa bury hatchet

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa have reconciled and apologised to the Bukusu community for dividing them along political lines.

They admitted they were the cause of political divisions in the community.

Speaking at Mabanga Farmers Training Centre when they met to rejuvenate their working relationship, they said their differences had made the community to suffer a lot.

“Our divisions have subjected our people to lots of suffering and that is the reason we have decided to bury the hatchet,” said Wetang’ula.

Wamalwa said the community had lost out on many opportunities because of misunderstanding among the leaders.

The Ford Kenya party leader, said they have agreed to work together to foster peace and unity and that nothing will separate them in future.