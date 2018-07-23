Matiang’i meets security chiefs over police reforms

Major changes loom in the National Police Service (NPS) after top security chiefs were summoned for a meeting today to deliberate on the various proposals to reform the service.

The proposals, set to affect both the Regular and Administration Police units, include housing crisis for officers, structure of command in the service and the fate of the AP and the Anti-Stock Theft units.

The development comes in the wake of revelations of proposals to phase out the AP, which has faced opposition from top unit commanders. Today’s meeting is expected to be attended by all the regional and county commanders, county commissioners and National Government administration officers.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i will attend the meeting to, among other things, explain government’s position on the proposals and the plans the State has for the police service.

Improve efficiency

The CS is on record saying that the service has a shortfall of 75,000 housing units.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to improve the service’s efficiency and address the housing crisis within 30 days.

“This crisis must be addressed to have officers who are motivated to work for the country,” he said.

In the proposals, the National Treasury has agreed to pay house allowances to 70,000 junior police officers. Of the 108,000-strong police population, only officers of the rank of inspector and above earn house allowances. Most officers live in decrepit houses.

On plans to phase out the AP, the People Daily last week revealed in an exclusive report that almost half of the 47,000 officers in the unit will be absorbed into the Kenya Police, where they will be retrained and equipped to enable them to respond to needs of the public.