Government sets aside Sh1.5b for Tvet upgrade

The government will spend Sh1.5 billion on a programme to upgrade Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) institutions to centres of excellence.

Education ministry Vocational and Technical Training PS Kevit Desai (pictured) said the centres will be based on the needs of residents of the host communities.

The programme will see institutions such as Eldoret National Polytechnic upgraded to a centre of excellence in building and construction field while Kitale Polytechnic in Trans Nzoia county will be centre of excellence in agriculture.

Desai was addressing the press at Eldoret National Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu county after assessing the teaching and learning facilities at the institution on Friday. He was accompanied by institution’s chief principal Josphat Sawe.

“The government has already rolled out the multi-billion shillings programme that will see several technical and vocational training institutions be upgraded to centres of excellence across the country,” said Desai.

He raised the alarm over high enrolment of learners in technical and vocational institutions, saying it has overstretched facilities.

Desai said the government has set aside enough funds towards the establishment of additional technical and vocational training institutions to address congestion issues.

“We are aware of the crisis facing major technical and vocation training institutions in the wake of increased enrolment of learners,” said the PS

High enrolment

Desai cited Eldoret Polytechnic, on the Eldoret-Kapsabet highway where the student population stands at more than 10,000. The institution’s management has been forced to create extra streams to accommodate the increased population while others learn in tents that have been erected in the playground.

The logistical challenges that have come with huge number of students enrolment has put into question the quality of education being offered in the affected technical and vocational institutions.