Expand airlines incentive programme to boost tourism

Jimi Kariuki

Tourism is Kenya’s second largest source of foreign exchange after agriculture. In 2017, the industry contributed Sh120 billion in foreign exchange income, a 20 per cent growth from the previous year. The sector directly supports an estimated 250,000 jobs and an additional 350,000 jobs indirectly.

Kenya is a long-haul tourism destination. What this means is that the direct flight time from our main international tourism source markets to Kenya is over six hours. Mid-haul tourism destinations are over four hours and up to six hours’ direct flight time from the source markets, and short haul tourism destinations are those that are anything less than four hours direct flight time from the source markets.

In January 2016, the Government commenced the implementation of a Sh1.2 billion Charter Incentive Programme (CIP). The objective for rolling out CIP was to support the recovery of international tourism to the Kenyan coast, which has over the years been highly dependent on tourist arrivals by tourist charter flights, mainly from the United Kingdom and Europe. A tourist charter flight is an unscheduled flight that is not part of a regular airline routing. Operators rent the entire aircraft and can determine the departure/arrival locations and times. The focus is on holiday destinations and seats are usually booked through tour operators as part of a package.

In 2014, the coast region suffered a major blow after the withdrawal of charter flights from the UK following a travel advisory imposed by the British government on several resort locations including Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

The CIP offers incentives to tourist charter airline operators who make a long-term commitment to bringing tourists to the Kenyan coast. To qualify, the aircraft must land at Moi International Airport or at Malindi Airport, as well as disembark 80 per cent of the passengers at one of the two airports. Under the CIP, qualifying charter airlines will enjoy a waiver on landing fees, and a passenger subsidy of $30 (Sh3,000) per seat filled, both valid for a period of two-and-a-half years. An increase in tourists would not only boost hotel occupancies and safaris tours, but also support the trickle-down effects in the region’s economies. A charter airline that operates once per week brings an average of 290 passengers and contributes approximately Sh1.65 billion in tourist spending.

Since the launch of the CIP in January 2016, five charter airlines have qualified for the same.

However, tourism travel trends reveal that the tourist charter flight model is rapidly on the decline. In 2007, the segment’s share of all flights was 6 per cent. Ten years later, this share has dropped to about 3 per cent. The scheduled airlines and low-cost airlines segments have absorbed a substantial part of the charter airlines segment market share in recent years as more people rely less on tourism agencies and plan their holidays on their own mainly through online booking channels. In response, many former charter operators have started selling individual seats as part of their transition to operating as low-cost and scheduled flights.

As the CIP comes to an end in June this year, I would urge both the National Treasury and Transport ministries to review the programme to include current and potential scheduled and low-cost flights as well. The programme should not be charter-centric but rather one that supports an airline growth strategy. It needs to be an Airline Incentive Programme (AIP). Our national carrier, Kenya Airways, should also be eligible to benefit from the programme.

I propose that the new AIP is broadened to incorporate a destination marketing support commitment by the airline operator agreed on jointly with Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), rather than only the waiver and the pay-back model. This would strengthen our destination’s brand visibility in the source market.

The programme should also be expanded to cover the other two international airports in Kisumu and Eldoret. This way, the destination’s tourism will be stimulated by encouraging a combination of safari, beach and adventure holiday packages. KTB is prepared to provide marketing support for an all-inclusive and broader airline growth program that would stimulate demand for Magical Kenya.

Writer is chairman, Kenya Tourism Board