Why Kenyans should celebrate new pipeline

Billy Aseka

Kenya and the region witnessed a major milestone: The first batch of fuel on the new 450km Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline (Line 5) which was successfully delivered to Kenya Pipeline Company’s (KPC) Nairobi depot paving way for commissioning of the pipeline soon.

There are a number of reasons why this project should be celebrated. The government, through KPC, is undertaking a number of essential petroleum infrastructure projects to enhance availability of fuel in Kenya and neighbouring countries, some of which include replacement of pipelines, enhancement of storage capacity and investment in loading facilities to create a major petroleum logistics hub in the country.

The Sh48.4 billion 20-inch Line 5, is a Vision 2030 flagship project, the second in Kenya after the Standard Gauge Railway, which seeks to ensure sustained, reliable and efficient transportation of petroleum products in the region.

The line will be a turning point in the transportation of fuel from ensuring sustained, reliable, safe and efficient transportation of petroleum products in the region. It will adequately serve the region’s petroleum demand which is projected to rise to 11.4 billion litres in 2020 and 24.5 billion litres in 2044.

It will also enhance and improve reliability of fuel supply to the export market of Uganda, Rwanda and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo which will not only transform the petroleum sector but also have a positive impact on the environment and road transport by eliminating hundreds of trucks that transport fuel between Mombasa and Nairobi daily.

Other than Line 5, KPC has also completed construction of four new storage tanks in Nairobi . The tanks will increase storage capacity in Nairobi to 233 million litres from the current 100 million litres, enhance operational flexibility and increase tank turnaround for Kipevu oil storage facility in Mombasa.

As we celebrate the completion of these key infrastructural undertakings, regional demand for refined petroleum has increased to about 13 per cent of Kenya’s total exports, making it the country’s third largest export product after tea and cut flowers. Last year alone, Kenya exported about two billion litres of refined petroleum products to the five East African countries and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Therefore, banking on sufficient and efficient fuel infrastructural systems, Kenya is assured of adequate, reliable and cost effective supply of petroleum products across the region hence generating foreign exchange for our economy.

It is important to point out that increase in local and regional demand for petroleum products has in recent years not been matched by the development of requisite infrastructure to meet supply chain and market requirements. This is the strategic gap that KPC seeks to bridge with the newly built assets in order to fuel the national and regional economies.

The writer is KPC infrastructure general manager

