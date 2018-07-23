County told to take over Kinangop wind project

The Nyandarua County government has been asked to revive the Sh13 billion wind power project after the initial investor—Kinangop Wind Park Limited (KWP)—pulled out three years ago.

Leaders also lauded the decision by the International Court of Arbitration to reject a Sh31 billion compensation demand by KWP. They blamed the company’s management and government officials for the project collapse.

Addressing the press in Kinangop, former Nyandarua deputy governor Waithaka Mwangi said the 61MW project was viable if properly implemented.

Waithaka, who was opposed to the project, said the investor had failed to involve residents in its implementation.

“We are happy that the court has seen the bad intentions of the investor and dismissed the compensation claims,” he said.

The international court dismissed all the claims by KWP but reserved the final award on costs of the arbitration.

The 60.8MW wind turbine farm was to be located in Kinangop.