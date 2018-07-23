Waititu given 14 days to respond to societies’ petition

Oliver Musembi

The High Court has given Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s (pictured) government 14 days to respond to a petition by water societies opposed to a proposed merger.

Earlier, Justice Christine Meoli issued conservatory orders barring the county government from effecting a law requiring that community water projects be part of the recently merged water companies which the petitioners argue is unconstitutional.

The ruling is in favour of 27 community water societies which are challenging a law that was passed by the county assembly stipulating that the governor shall designate an official of his government to manage the community projects.

The petition was filed by Juja Farm Water Society and the Kiambu County Community Water Users Association.

The societies say they are private entities licensed by the water resource authority to supply domestic water to members and have been doing so for the last 25 years.