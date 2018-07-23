World Cup stars likely to shift camp

1. Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Current club: Inter Milan

Linked with: Man United

The winger was one of the star performers in a Croatia side that battled their way to their first ever World Cup final, scoring three times.

But at 29, Perisic only really has one last big move ahead of him and after resisting Manchester United’s overtures last summer to remain at Inter Milan, he may decide now is time for pastures new. United boss Jose Mourinho is still an admirer. It would not be a huge shock to see Mourinho and United revive the £45m bid that failed to land the Croatian last summer.

2.Eden Hazard (Belgium)

Current club: Chelsea

Linked with: Real Madrid

The defining factor of Maurizio Sarri’s maiden summer as Chelsea manager will be Eden Hazard’s future. The Belgium attacker was magnificent throughout the World Cup and finished second to Luka Modric in the Golden Ball, the award for the best player in the tournament. But Chelsea now don’t seem the ideal for Hazard to continue that upward trajectory. Should he stay, he will face a season of Europa League football. Real Madrid are the leading contenders to sign him and there is space for a new star at the Santiago Bernabeu following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit to Juventus.

3.Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Current club: Chelsea

Linked with: Real Madrid

Whatever happens to Hazard could have a direct impact on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the Belgium stopper who won the Golden Glove for goalkeeper of the tournament. Courtois has 12 months left on his present deal so Chelsea have a decision to make from a business perspective regardless. But Courtois has said of close friend Hazard that “wherever I go Eden must come along, we will not let each other go.” Real Madrid have been linked with him before and Courtois has family ties to the Spanish capital, his two children live there.

4. Ousmane Dembele (France)

Current club: Barcelona

It’s fair to say that things have not gone to plan for Ousmane Dembele since his £135.5m move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund. Hamstring and thigh problems hampered his debut season in La Liga but in glimpses, he showed off his talent. He was used fleetingly by France in the tournament with three substitute appearances and one start, but did not play beyond the quarter-final stage. He has been linked with a season-long loan move away from Barcelona to rediscover his best form but the Catalan club would need a replacement to maintain depth in their forward line.

5. Alisson (Brazil)

Former Club: Roma

Signed by: Liverpool

Before Alisson headed to Russia with many people’s pre-tournament favourites Brazil, he was being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp was in the market for a goalkeeper and has not wasted time as the Reds sealed a £67.5 million (Sh8.8 billion) deal with Roma, making Alisson the world’s most expensive goalkeeper in history. The Brazil international broke off from his holiday in Sardinia on Wednesday to head to Merseyside to sign a six-year contract.

6. Domagoj Vida (Croatia)

Current club: Besiktas

Linked with: Liverpool, Everton & Leicester

Arguably as synonymous with trouble as he was with anchoring Croatia’s defence alongside Dejan Lovren but Domagoj Vida has won over many admirers for his displays in Russia. The 29-year-old has been repeatedly linked with Liverpool in Turkish media, while Everton and Leicester reportedly hold interest. It is believed Besiktas will let Vida depart for £30m.

7. Cristian Pavon (Argentina)

Current club: River Plate

Linked with: Arsenal

Argentina have a rebuilding job on their hands after stuttering into the second round of the World Cup before losing to France. But whoever replaces Jorge Sampaoli as manager will likely make Cristian Pavon a key man for Argentina over the coming years. The 22-year-old can play as a winger or a striker and made four appearances at the tournament, three as a sub and one start. He has been linked with Arsenal but, even if he remains in his homeland this summer, can be expected to make a move to Europe before long.

8. Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia)

Current club: River Plate (on loan from Porto)

Linked with: Tottenham & Real Madrid

Juan Fernando Quintero was one of Colombia’s key players in their run to the last-16 and a £22 million release clause has alerted a number Europe’s key clubs to his availability. He is on loan at River Plate from Porto and River presidentRodolfo D’Onofrio said: “I know of offers for Quintero. He is happy to be in River. If someone wants to take him, they will have to pay £22 million.” Tottenham and Real Madrid have been linked with the playmaker.

9. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia)

Current club: CSKA Moscow

Linked with: Chelsea & Juventus

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the best players in a surprise Russia side which ventured into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Chelsea have been strongly linked with making a move for the CSKA Moscow man, a £27m bid has been mooted amid interest from Juventus as well.

10. Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

Current club: PSV Eindhoven

Linked with: Tottenham & Man United

The stand-out performer in an entertaining Mexico side, Hirving Lozano has seen himself linked with both Tottenham and Manchester United after an impressive World Cup. He played in all four of Mexico’s matches and scored once, the decisive goal in Mexico’s 1-0 win over defending champions Germany. He headed to Russia on the back of an outstanding season in Holland with PSV Eindhoven, scoring 17 goals in 29. He can play on the wing or as a striker.