KMTC Hola campus eyes major upgrade

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) board has plans to upgrade the institution’s Hola campus through infrastructural development projects worth Sh100 million.

Board Chairman Prof Philip Kaloki says eight new classrooms and hostels will be constructed on two pieces of land allocated to the college by the county government of Tana River. KMTC Hola Campus is currently hosted at a building meant for a community library while the students’ hostels are based at a building under construction for use as a youth empowerment centre.

Kaloki said proposed projects include construction of a library, a skills lab and purchase of additional computers. “We are going to build a school of nursing at our Hola campus and introduce nursing and clinical medicine, which are popular and market-driven.

This is in addition to a health records course already being offered, ” he said during a media interview after touring various sites meant for the projects as well as the Hola County Referral Hospital. “These are programmes that the County Government of Tana River has asked us to introduce so as to train manpower for its health facilities,” he said. KMTC will also provide the campus with a bus and a double-cabin pick-up to be used by staff and students with a view to making the running of the campus smooth, Kaloki revealed. He pledged to support the county government in address shortages of health workers by asking regulatory bodies to accredit the campus to offer the new programmes starting September 2018.

About 40 per cent of vacancies at the campus will be reserved for students from within the county to help address the shortage while the rest would come from other counties.

He thanked the county government for allocating the two plots, one measuring five acres and the other eight acres. He disclosed that the county administration has promised another 100 acres to the college.

Kaloki said the 65 KMTC campuses across the country will strive towards ensuring adequate manpower in the health sector to help health facilities cope with the government’s universal health care programme. “We want to increase capacity to ensure that in the next three to four years, we have adequate and well-trained personnel to deal with the extra patients that will be coming to the hospitals through the universal health care coverage,” he said.

Tana River County Health Executive Mwanajuma Hiribae welcomed the establishment of the campus and assured the board of the county government’s support.