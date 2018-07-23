Insurance firms roll out feeding project

Liberty Life Kenya and Heritage Insurance Kenya have launched a school-feeding programme at Kajiado Township Primary School in a move that seeks to support poverty reduction initiatives and stimulate education in Kajiado county.

The launch coincided with the annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day commemorated on July 18 of each year, an occasion used to reflect on his life and legacy, and to follow his call to make the world a better place. This year’s Mandela Day was dedicated to Action against Poverty, honouring his leadership and devotion to fight poverty and promote social justice for all.

The pupils will benefit from weekly food rations, considered as a strong incentive to keep the pupils in school. Most of the donations are contributions by staff drawn from both Liberty Life and Heritage Insurance through various staff competitions. The school’s population has risen from 500 in 2007 to 1,000 pupils today.

Speaking during the launch, Liberty Life Kenya Managing Director, Abel Munda said the partnership between the primary school and Liberty Life dates back to 2015 when Liberty Life donated a water pump system to the school. Since then, the two institutions have continued to work collaboratively to support the growth plans of the school.

“It is only through partnerships with like-minded organisations that we can all redefine the future of young Kenyans. We also believe that helping to provide meals to these pupils will spur development by functioning as a safety net to help vulnerable households and communities survive difficult times and shocks without compromising their nutrition and food security,” Munda added.